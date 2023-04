BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Based on the proposals of the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts, the application of value-added tax (VAT) to customs duties has been suspended, the Chamber of Account said announcing the results of activities for 2022, Trend reports.

The chamber also noted that the report contained information about procedural proposals.

According to the chamber's proposal, the application of VAT to customs fees has been suspended since January 1, 2023.