Caspian Barrel Oil Research Center talks prospects for Türkiye’s gas imports from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Natural gas produced in Türkiye will not affect the volume of gas imported from Azerbaijan, neither now nor in subsequent periods, Head of the Caspian Barrel Oil Research Center of Ilham Shaban, told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

"Türkiye imported about 55 bcm of gas last year, reducing imports by 7 percent due to high prices. The country will produce 10 million cubic meters daily from September, which means that by September 2024 it will produce about 3.7 bcm of gas. This is a very small figure compared to Türkiye's gas needs," Shaban said.

According to him, the country will not reduce the volume of gas imported from Azerbaijan, even if production will amount to about 15 bcm by 2029.

"Azerbaijani gas is the most competitive among those imported by Türkiye. It is cheaper than both Iranian and Russian gas," Shaban said.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in August 2020 announced that Türkiye had discovered hydrocarbon reserves in the Black Sea, which amount to about 320 bcm. According to Erdogan, this will help to rid the country of external energy dependence. Turkish President also noted that energy resources are essential for Türkiye's national security, and in the near future this gas will be at the disposal of the Turkish citizens.

The Black Sea gas pipeline commissioning ceremony was held with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 20, at 21:23 (GMT+3).

In addition to above mentioned, after the start of deliveries to the Black Sea gas consumers, the Turkish population will be supplied with up to 25 cubic meters of gas on a free basis by the country.