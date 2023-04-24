Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
24 April 2023
Azerbaijan sees increase in turnover of catering sector for 1Q2023 - official

Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijan's turnover of the catering sector increased by 21.9 percent in the first quarter of 2023, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan, wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"The share of private enterprise entities accounted for 49.3 percent, while the share of legal entities reached 50.3 percent," he said.

At the same time, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover from January through March 2023 grew by 7.91 percent, or $863.1 million compared to the same period of 2022, growing from $10.9 billion to $11.7 billion.

