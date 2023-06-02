Azerbaijan prepares concept for green technologies use in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. A concept for the use of green technologies and renewable energy sources in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan has been prepared, Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency Zaur Mikayilov said, Trend reports.

Mikayilov made the remark on the sidelines of a public meeting on the "Green energy and clean environment: prospects for business development" topic.

According to him, the main provisions of this strategy serve both to preserve the environment, water resources, flora, and fauna and to ensure the sustainable development of the area.

"To date, we have established 4,000 MW potential of solar energy and over 5,000 MW potential of wind energy in the liberated territories. Karabakh is also a source of formation of water resources in Azerbaijan. In this direction, work is underway to restore water resources, as well as to ensure their protection," he noted.

Speaking about the use of water, Mikayilov said that most of Azerbaijan's water resources are used in agriculture.

"The use of green technologies and renewable energy sources in the agricultural sector can lead to a reduction in the use of water resources. This will also ensure the sustainable development of the agricultural sector and environmental protection," the agency's head explained.

He also stressed that the expansion of the use of renewable energy sources will allow the saving of huge amounts of water resources in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries with a high potential for renewable energy sources. Thus, the potential of renewable energy sources, which are economically viable and technically feasible, is estimated at 27,000 MW, including 3,000 MW of wind energy, 23,000 MW of solar energy, 380 MW of bioenergy potential, and 520 MW of mountain rivers.

About 25 percent of Azerbaijan's internal water resources fall to the share of the liberated territories, which is approximately 2.56 bcm annually. In particular, there is a favorable potential for the implementation of solar energy projects in the liberated territories. Thus, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Fuzuli districts are the second most favorable districts in the country followed by Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic according to the solar radiation observed.

As a result of the initial observations, the relevant areas with favorable solar radiation were identified. The potential of solar energy in the liberated territories is estimated at more than 7,200 MW.

The territory of Jabrayil and Zangilan districts was considered expedient on the basis of preliminary studies, topography for solar power projects, climatic conditions, proximity to the network, energy production potential, transport infrastructure and comparative analysis of other technical factors.

The presence of favorable wind potential in the liberated territories, especially in the mountainous parts of the Lachin and Kalbajar districts, was determined according to preliminary research. The wind power potential in these areas is around 2,000 MW.

In previous years, relevant scientific research has been carried out on the existence of geothermal energy sources in the liberated territories. Geothermal energy is mainly used for electricity generation (with favorable temperature and debit), thermal power supply and tourism-balneological purposes.