Azerbaijan plans to create free economic zone in Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan plans to create a free economic zone in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the "State Program of socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027" approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the main executive body on this issue is the Ministry of Economy, and the other executive body is the State Customs Committee.

It is planned to develop a project to create a free economic zone, and then to develop the economy of Nakhchivan with an increase in trade and logistics opportunities.