Azerbaijan, Georgia sign memorandum in field of registration and inventory of rights to immovable property

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the National Agency for State Registration under the Ministry of Justice of Georgia has signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of registration and inventory of rights to immovable property, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place within the framework of the Georgian-Azerbaijani business forum in Tbilisi, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The memorandum provides for the establishment of ties between the relevant authorities of the two countries in the field of registration and inventory of real estate, the expansion of cooperation in this area, and the exchange of experience in the field of legislation.