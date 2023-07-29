Number of hired employees in Azerbaijan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The number of employees in Azerbaijan increased by 20,300 people (1.19 percent) as of June 1, 2023, year-on-year, Trend reports.

The data from the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows that the total number of employees amounted to 1.7 million people, including 898,600in the public sector of the economy and 827,700in the private sector as of June 1, 2023. Of the total number of employed citizens, 19.2 percent work in the field of education, 18.7 percent in the field of trade and vehicle repair, 8.3 percent in the field of health and social services, 6.7 percent in the construction sector.

In addition, 6.5 percent of employed citizens work in public administration, defense and social security, 4.3 percent in transport and warehousing, 3.6 percent in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 3.6 percent in science and technology, 2.1 percent in the financial and insurance sectors.

Number of employees by type of economic activity and form of ownership from January through May 2023:

Types of economic activity In total Public sector Private sector Countrywide, overall 1.726.300 898,600 827,700 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 62,900 25,100 37,800 Mining industry 33,400 11,400 22,000 Manufacturing industry 127,000 17,300 109,700 Production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam 27,400 26,900 500 Water supply, waste treatment and recycling 34,100 30,900 3,200 Construction 113,600 25,100 88,500 Trade; vehicle repair 322,900 2,200 320,700 Transportation and warehousing 73,900 42,900 31,000 Tourist accommodation and catering 37,500 1,700 35,800 Information and communication 32,000 14,100 17,900 Financial and insurance activities 36,000 7,200 28,800 Property transactions 18,400 5,700 12,700 Professional, scientific and technical activities 62,000 31,200 30,800 Administrative and support services 86,100 63,300 22,800 Public administration and defense; social security 111,800 106,400 5,400 Education 331,700 317,400 14,300 Medical and social services 144,000 118,200 25,800 Recreation, entertainment and art 53,400 48,400 5,000 Services in other areas 18,200 3,200 15,000

According to preliminary data, the average monthly nominal salary of employees in Azerbaijan increased by 11.1 percent, which amounted to 916.8 manat ($539.3) from January through May 2023 year-on-year. The average monthly nominal salary was higher in the mining industry, financial and insurance activities, information and communication, as well as in the field of scientific and technical activities.