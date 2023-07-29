Number of hired employees in Azerbaijan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The number of employees in Azerbaijan increased by 20,300 people (1.19 percent) as of June 1, 2023, year-on-year, Trend reports.
The data from the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows that the total number of employees amounted to 1.7 million people, including 898,600in the public sector of the economy and 827,700in the private sector as of June 1, 2023. Of the total number of employed citizens, 19.2 percent work in the field of education, 18.7 percent in the field of trade and vehicle repair, 8.3 percent in the field of health and social services, 6.7 percent in the construction sector.
In addition, 6.5 percent of employed citizens work in public administration, defense and social security, 4.3 percent in transport and warehousing, 3.6 percent in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 3.6 percent in science and technology, 2.1 percent in the financial and insurance sectors.
Number of employees by type of economic activity and form of ownership from January through May 2023:
|
Types of economic activity
|
In total
|
Public sector
|
Private sector
|
Countrywide, overall
|
1.726.300
|
898,600
|
827,700
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
62,900
|
25,100
|
37,800
|
Mining industry
|
33,400
|
11,400
|
22,000
|
Manufacturing industry
|
127,000
|
17,300
|
109,700
|
Production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam
|
27,400
|
26,900
|
500
|
Water supply, waste treatment and recycling
|
34,100
|
30,900
|
3,200
|
Construction
|
113,600
|
25,100
|
88,500
|
Trade; vehicle repair
|
322,900
|
2,200
|
320,700
|
Transportation and warehousing
|
73,900
|
42,900
|
31,000
|
Tourist accommodation and catering
|
37,500
|
1,700
|
35,800
|
Information and communication
|
32,000
|
14,100
|
17,900
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
36,000
|
7,200
|
28,800
|
Property transactions
|
18,400
|
5,700
|
12,700
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
62,000
|
31,200
|
30,800
|
Administrative and support services
|
86,100
|
63,300
|
22,800
|
Public administration and defense; social security
|
111,800
|
106,400
|
5,400
|
Education
|
331,700
|
317,400
|
14,300
|
Medical and social services
|
144,000
|
118,200
|
25,800
|
Recreation, entertainment and art
|
53,400
|
48,400
|
5,000
|
Services in other areas
|
18,200
|
3,200
|
15,000
According to preliminary data, the average monthly nominal salary of employees in Azerbaijan increased by 11.1 percent, which amounted to 916.8 manat ($539.3) from January through May 2023 year-on-year. The average monthly nominal salary was higher in the mining industry, financial and insurance activities, information and communication, as well as in the field of scientific and technical activities.