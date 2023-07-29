Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Number of hired employees in Azerbaijan increases

Economy Materials 29 July 2023 01:33 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The number of employees in Azerbaijan increased by 20,300 people (1.19 percent) as of June 1, 2023, year-on-year, Trend reports.

The data from the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows that the total number of employees amounted to 1.7 million people, including 898,600in the public sector of the economy and 827,700in the private sector as of June 1, 2023. Of the total number of employed citizens, 19.2 percent work in the field of education, 18.7 percent in the field of trade and vehicle repair, 8.3 percent in the field of health and social services, 6.7 percent in the construction sector.

In addition, 6.5 percent of employed citizens work in public administration, defense and social security, 4.3 percent in transport and warehousing, 3.6 percent in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 3.6 percent in science and technology, 2.1 percent in the financial and insurance sectors.

Number of employees by type of economic activity and form of ownership from January through May 2023:

Types of economic activity

In total

Public sector

Private sector

Countrywide, overall

1.726.300

898,600

827,700

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

62,900

25,100

37,800

Mining industry

33,400

11,400

22,000

Manufacturing industry

127,000

17,300

109,700

Production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam

27,400

26,900

500

Water supply, waste treatment and recycling

34,100

30,900

3,200

Construction

113,600

25,100

88,500

Trade; vehicle repair

322,900

2,200

320,700

Transportation and warehousing

73,900

42,900

31,000

Tourist accommodation and catering

37,500

1,700

35,800

Information and communication

32,000

14,100

17,900

Financial and insurance activities

36,000

7,200

28,800

Property transactions

18,400

5,700

12,700

Professional, scientific and technical activities

62,000

31,200

30,800

Administrative and support services

86,100

63,300

22,800

Public administration and defense; social security

111,800

106,400

5,400

Education

331,700

317,400

14,300

Medical and social services

144,000

118,200

25,800

Recreation, entertainment and art

53,400

48,400

5,000

Services in other areas

18,200

3,200

15,000

According to preliminary data, the average monthly nominal salary of employees in Azerbaijan increased by 11.1 percent, which amounted to 916.8 manat ($539.3) from January through May 2023 year-on-year. The average monthly nominal salary was higher in the mining industry, financial and insurance activities, information and communication, as well as in the field of scientific and technical activities.

