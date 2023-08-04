SOCAR, Microsoft sign co-op on digitalization, improvement of information technology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Microsoft have signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports.

According to SOCAR, under the agreement, cooperation in the areas of digitalization, innovation, improvement of information technology infrastructure, human capital development, as well as exploration, production, processing, marketing, transport, and cybersecurity is planned. Therefore, the parties will create a favorable basis for the creation of an innovative center of excellence.

In addition, SOCAR's corporate strategy provides for the implementation of purposes on energy security, digitalization, business sustainability, efficiency and optimization, and energy transition until 2035.

Moreover, the memorandum is also part of the company's long-term strategy and is aimed at modernizing the operating model through the use of clean, digital and innovative technologies at the state oil company's enterprises, as well as aimed at more efficient execution of technical and technological operations, strengthening the business.

SOCAR and the CISCO Systems Inc have previously reached an agreement on cooperation in the field of digital transformation, network solutions and software for the introduction of new technologies.

Cooperation provides for the implementation of projects between the parties in the areas of technological infrastructure, secure digital transformation, sustainable IT systems, as well as creating a convenient user experience.