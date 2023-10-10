Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan boosts social and mandated health insurance revenues

Economy Materials 10 October 2023 14:08 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan boosts social and mandated health insurance revenues

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. From January through September of this year, Azerbaijan received roughly 3.7 billion manat ($2.2 billion) in revenues from mandatory state social insurance contributions, a 14 percent increase over the comparable period previous year, the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy said, Trend reports.

Revenues from extra-budgetary organizations amounted to 2.4 billion manat ($1.4 billion) from January through September 2023, which is 14.8 percent more than a year ago.

Income from unemployment insurance premiums for the reporting period amounted to 132.8 million manat ($78.1 million), which is 15.1 percent more than in the same period last year. In particular, revenues from non-budgetary organizations increased by 15.1 percent and reached 98.2 million manat ($57.8 million).

In general, revenues for compulsory medical insurance contributions increased by 15.3 percent and amounted to 683 million manat ($401.8 million) compared to the same period last year. Moreover, revenues from non-budgetary organizations increased by 17 percent and amounted to 480.9 million manat ($282.9 million).

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more