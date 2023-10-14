Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Economy Materials 14 October 2023 10:18 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one US dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar

October 2

1.7

October 9

1.7

October 3

1.7

October 10

1.7

October 4

1.7

October 11

1.7

October 5

1.7

October 12

1.7

October 6

1.7

October 13

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0003 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0112 manat and amounted to 1.7985 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

October 2

1.7968

October 9

1.7938

October 3

1.7790

October 10

1.7953

October 4

1.7800

October 11

1.8027

October 5

1.7885

October 12

1.8072

October 6

1.7920

October 13

1.7935

Average rate per week

1.7873

Average rate per week

1.7985

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0005 manat. The weighted average exchange rate remained unchanged

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

October 2

0.0173

October 9

0.0169

October 3

0.0170

October 10

0.0170

October 4

0.0171

October 11

0.0169

October 5

0.0170

October 12

0.0174

October 6

0.0169

October 13

0.0174

Average rate per week

0.0170

Average rate per week

0.0171

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0613 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

October 2

0.0620

October 9

0.0616

October 3

0.0618

October 10

0.0613

October 4

0.0617

October 11

0.0613

October 5

0.0617

October 12

0.0613

October 6

0.0614

October 13

0.0612

Average rate per week

0.0617

Average rate per week

0.0613
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more