Budget revenues from non-oil and gas sector increase in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Azerbaijan's state budget revenues in the non-oil and gas sector amounted to 13.1 billion manat ($7.7 billion) from January through September 2023, which is 6 percent more than forecast and 13.2 percent more year-on-year, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

According to the ministry, the share of the non-oil and gas sector in budget revenues amounted to 59.5 percent from January through September 2023.

Tax revenues accounted for 56.5 percent or 7.4 billion manat ($4.3 billion), revenues from customs duties and import tax accounted for 35.8 percent or 4.7 billion manat ($2.7 billion), revenues from paid services of budgetary organizations accounted for 4.4 percent or 582.2 million manat ($342.4 million), revenues from leasing of state property accounted for 0.2 percent or 24.4 million manat ($14.3 million), and revenues from other incomes accounted for 3.1 percent or 403 million manat ($237 million).

In addition, tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 15.5 billion manat ($9.1 billion) in 2022 (an increase of 82.2 percent year-on-year).