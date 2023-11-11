Türkiye approves agreement on housing construction in Kahramanmaras by Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved an agreement involving the construction of residential buildings and social infrastructure in Kahramanmaras province through the Azerbaijani government, Trend reports.

The Turkish "Resmi Gazetе" newspaper said that the purpose of this agreement is to regulate the basic principles for the implementation of projects for the construction of residential buildings, an elementary school, a kindergarten, and a cultural center in one of the earthquake-affected regions of Kahramanmaras province.

The Azerbaijani government will allocate $100 million for the implementation of these projects, addressing the urgent need for housing in Kahramanmaras province, which was affected by an earthquake on February 6, 2023.

Under this agreement, the Housing Development Administration of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change of Türkiye (TOKI) and the State Housing Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MIDA) will act as the executive bodies for the construction project.

A devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.7 occurred in Türkiye on February 6. The earthquake, with an epicenter in the Pazarcik district of the Kahramanmaras province, lay at a depth of seven kilometers.

As a result of the earthquake, serious damage occurred in the provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras. In addition, several more strong earthquakes occurred in the territory of the country.

