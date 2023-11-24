Azerbaijan and UNECE debate Trans-Caspian Corridor digitization roadmap accomplishment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) have discussed the implementation of the Trans-Caspian Corridor digitalization roadmap, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with UNECE Executive Secretary Tatiana Molcean during SPECA week (the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia) held in Baku.

At the meeting, the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) between Azerbaijan and UNECE, as well as close cooperation within the SPECA program, were noted. SPECA Week held in Baku is useful in terms of developing relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in the trade and economic sphere, digitalization of transport infrastructure, transition to a 'green' economy, energy, and other spheres. Azerbaijan's efforts in this regard were highly appreciated.

The sides exchanged views on priority directions of Azerbaijan-UNECE cooperation and agenda issues, development of trade, innovations, and public-private partnerships, prospects of relations within the SPECA region, and opportunities for the implementation of the roadmap for digitalization of the Trans-Caspian Corridor.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.