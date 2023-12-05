Azerbaijan announces amount of funds allocated for 2024 to ensure food security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan's state budget for 2024 envisages an allocation of over 500 million manat ($294.1 million) for measures to ensure food security, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at today's session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

He noted that ensuring food security in Azerbaijan was set by the head of state for the government as a strategic task.

"Azerbaijan is carrying out activities related to increasing the role of domestic production in self-sufficiency. In this regard, the priority directions are increasing the level of self-sufficiency in food wheat and reducing dependence on imports. A total of 500 million manat ($294.1 million) will be allocated from the state budget in 2024 for measures on efficient use of available water resources, provision of irrigation water to farmers, and expansion of irrigation areas. At the same time, decrees signed last month by the head of state related to ensuring the activity of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan will allow for efficient use of water resources and improve water management," the Prime Minister said.

