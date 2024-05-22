Work proceeds on corridor stretching from Persian Gulf to Europe - Turkish minister

LEIPZIG, Germany, May 22. Work proceeds on a corridor stretching from the Persian Gulf to Europe, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said during the annual Summit of the International Transport Forum themed "Greening Transport: Keeping focus in times of crisis" in Leipzig on May 22, Trend reports.

He pointed out that recently, Türkiye has been one of the components of the Middle Corridor between East and West.

“Work is underway to further develop the Middle Corridor. Recently, work has been carried out, in particular, to expand the railways. We are making special efforts to ensure that the vehicles we use run on green energy. Specifically, the need for alternative lines has emerged after the problems that arose in the Red Sea,” the minister added.

To note, the annual Summit of the International Transport Forum is the largest gathering of transport ministers worldwide and serves as the premier event in global transport policy. This year's summit, chaired by Lithuania, with Chile and Azerbaijan serving as first and second vice presidents, respectively, is scheduled to take place from May 22 through 24 in Leipzig.

The 2024 summit aims to explore the role of the transport sector in promoting environmental sustainability and to assess the impacts of climate, health, and geopolitical crises in this context. Given that transportation contributes to 30 percent of global CO2 emissions and climate change is triggering extreme weather events, there is an urgent need to prioritize the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel