Mobile industry plays crucial role in global sustainable development - UN rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The mobile industry plays a crucial role in global sustainable development, said Kanako Mabuchi, Head of the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

She made the remark during an event themed "Sustainable Development: Issues and Solutions".

"We have the technology needed to achieve ESG goals, and mobile communication is a prime example with its far-reaching impact on global connectivity. Today, we welcome a representative from the mobile industry, underscoring its significant contribution to global sustainable development by making technology more inclusive and accessible, particularly to vulnerable populations," she emphasized.

Will be updated