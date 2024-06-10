Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Mobile industry plays crucial role in global sustainable development - UN rep

Economy Materials 10 June 2024 12:11 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The mobile industry plays a crucial role in global sustainable development, said Kanako Mabuchi, Head of the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

She made the remark during an event themed "Sustainable Development: Issues and Solutions".

"We have the technology needed to achieve ESG goals, and mobile communication is a prime example with its far-reaching impact on global connectivity. Today, we welcome a representative from the mobile industry, underscoring its significant contribution to global sustainable development by making technology more inclusive and accessible, particularly to vulnerable populations," she emphasized.

Will be updated

