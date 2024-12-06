Azerbaijan charts course for accelerating economic revival in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Another meeting of the working group on economic issues was held in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar city as part of the Interagency Coordination Headquarters, established to address centralized issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Trend reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Economy.

During the meeting, the head of the working group, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, highlighted the implementation of comprehensive and targeted infrastructure projects aimed at accelerating economic recovery and boosting the investment attractiveness of the liberated areas. The efforts are part of the “I State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan”, which was approved by a presidential decree.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized ongoing work to stimulate economic activity in the areas, including informing stakeholders about the benefits and exemptions available, especially for businesses. This includes granting them resident status for tax relief and exemptions, and integrating them into the tax system.

Bashir Hajiyev, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district, spoke about the restoration and construction work taking place in the region. He provided information on the return of residents to their homeland and the favorable opportunities for business activities in Kalbajar, aimed at ensuring employment. He also called on entrepreneurs to take full advantage of the business opportunities in the region.

The meeting also addressed activities planned for the implementation of the State Program for the years 2025-2026.

Following the discussions, members of the working group visited the Kalbajar city to review the local infrastructure and ongoing restoration and construction projects.