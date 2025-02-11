Kazakhstan, EU discuss regional cooperation prospects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 11. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the European Council António Costa discussed the prospects for regional cooperation and strengthening energy partnership, Trend reports via Kazakhstan President’s press service.

The phone conversation between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and António Costa took place at the initiative of the European side.

During the discussion, they addressed current issues and prospects for enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

President Tokayev highlighted the positive dynamics in relations with the EU, particularly within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, emphasizing the importance of deepening ties in trade, investment, energy, transport and logistics, sustainable development, and digital transformation.

Both sides reaffirmed their readiness for continued dialogue and practical collaboration on a wide range of bilateral and regional issues.

At the end of the conversation, President Tokayev invited António Costa to visit Kazakhstan.

To note, António Costa is a Portuguese politician and public figure. In Portugal, he has held positions such as Minister of Justice, Minister of the Interior, and Mayor of Lisbon. From 2015 to 2024, he served as Prime Minister of Portugal. Since December 1, 2024, he has been President of the European Council.