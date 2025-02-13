Azerbaijan trimming its oil and gas industry share in GDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. In 2024, the oil and gas sector's contribution to Azerbaijan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined from 40.2 percent to 30.6 percent compared to 2018, Trend reports.

The matter has been kicked around at the forum "Tax Service - 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation" in Baku.

The forum pointed out that this trend shows the economy is spreading its wings and moving away from relying heavily on the oil and gas sector.

The event is attended by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy Orkhan Nazarli, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov, the Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, representatives of government agencies, and international auditing companies.

