Chinese company set to supply silk worm eggs to Azerbaijani farmers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan is taking significant steps to further develop sericulture and silk production in the country, Trend reports.

According to the obtained data, beekeepers in silk-producing regions will be provided with industrial silkworm eggs to boost silkworm production.

The Ministry of Agriculture has completed the relevant preparations for this initiative. The Ministry has entrusted the implementation of this task to China's Shandong Guangtong Silkworm Eggs Co., Ltd., signing a contract for the supply of the eggs.

Under the agreement, a payment of 127,500 manat ($74,999) has been made to the company.

Notably, sericulture holds an important place in Azerbaijan's agriculture, and significant steps are being taken to develop the sector, including various programs and projects. The "State Program for Development of Silkworm Breeding and Sericulture in Azerbaijan in 2018-2025," approved in 2017, reflects the government's serious commitment to the growth of this industry.

