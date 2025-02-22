Kazakhstan sees reduction in emissions from major industrial enterprises in 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 22. At the end of 2024, harmful emissions were reduced by six percent, with a 50 percent reduction among the I-category facilities of the 50 largest industrial enterprises in Kazakhstan, said Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Jomart Aliyev, during a briefing, Trend reports.

The results of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan's activities for 2024 were shared today during a briefing at the Central Communications Service by Vice Ministers Jomart Aliyev and Nurken Sharbiyev, focusing on their areas of responsibility.

As Jomart Aliyev pointed out, the country managed to cut harmful emissions by six percent in 2024, and with the shift towards comprehensive environmental permits and the adoption of top-notch technologies, it looks like more reductions are just around the corner.

He also shone a light on the strides made with the Roadmaps aimed at tackling regional environmental challenges, the roll-out of automated emission monitoring systems (AMS), the ins and outs of climate policy, the outcomes of compliance checks with environmental laws, the revival of the EcoQoldaý programs, and the proper disposal of old vehicles and self-propelled agricultural machinery. Not to mention, he touched on the ecological campaign "Taza Kazakhstan" (New Kazakhstan) and a host of other initiatives.

Sharbiyev informed the participants of the event about the progress of the implementation of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's order to plant 2 billion trees in the country's forest fund.

He also shed light on the green shoots sprouting in the dried bed of the Aral Sea, the groundwork being laid for planting materials in the coming year, and the measures being taken to prevent and protect against forest fires. Additionally, he touched on the support being provided to environmental protection organizations, the installation of early fire detection systems, the blossoming of eco-tourism, and the efforts to reintroduce and safeguard wildlife.The speakers also outlined plans for the upcoming period and answered questions from the media.

To note, formal event to summarize the 2024 results of Kazakhstan’s ecology, is planned for this year in the format of the "TazaLike" festival in the city of Astana.

