Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The valuation of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 47.9 manat, or $28.1 (1 percent), last week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went up by 36.3 manat, or $21.3 (0.7 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, settling at 4,966 manat ($2,921).

Gold ounce value change February 10 4,894 manat ($2,878) February 17 4,929 manat ($2,899) February 11 4,956 manat ($2,915) February 18 4,948 manat ($2,910) February 12 4,904 manat ($2,884) February 19 4,981 manat ($2,929) February 13 4,961 manat ($2,918) February 20 4,997 manat ($2,939) February 14 4,979 manat ($2,928) February 21 4,977 manat ($2,927) Weekly average 4,930 manat ($2,899) Weekly average 4,966 manat ($2,921)

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose 0.69 manat, or 0.40 cents (1.2 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver came in at 55.44 manat ($32.61), which is 1.5 percent or 0.84 manat (0.49 cents) more than the previous week's tally.

Silver ounce value change February 10 54.49 manat ($32) February 17 55 manat ($32.3) February 11 54.15 manat ($31.8) February 18 55 manat ($32.3) February 12 54 manat ($31.7) February 19 55.53 manat ($32.6) February 13 54.97 manat ($32.3) February 20 55.77 manat ($32.8) February 14 55.31 manat ($32.5) February 21 55.75 manat ($32.7) Weekly average 54.59 manat ($32.1) Weekly average 55.44 manat ($32.6)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 28.4155 manat or 1.7 percent during the week. The weighted average price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 16.4951 manat, or 1 percent, compared to the previous week and amounted to 1667.0387 manats.

Platinum ounce value change February 10 1,668 manat ($981.1) February 17 1,683 manat ($989.9) February 11 1,680 manat ($988.2) February 18 1,675 manat ($985.2) February 12 1,668 manat ($981.1) February 19 1,661 manat ($977) February 13 1,698 manat ($998.8) February 20 1,660 manat ($976.4) February 14 1,702 manat ($1,001) February 21 1,654 manat ($972.9) Weekly average 1,683 manat ($989.9) Weekly average 1,667 manat ($980.5)

Besides, last week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan went down by 13.3 manat ($7.8), or 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 11.1 manat, or $6.52 (0.7 percent), landing on 1,664 manat ($978.8) compared to the previous week's numbers.

Palladium ounce value change February 10 1,642 manat ($965.8) February 17 1,668 manat ($981.1) February 11 1,680 manat ($988.2) February 18 1,669 manat ($981.7) February 12 1,661 manat ($977) February 19 1,666 manat ($979.9) February 13 1,685 manat ($991.1) February 20 1,661 manat ($977) February 14 1,706 manat ($1,003) February 21 1,654 manat ($972.9) Weekly average 1,675 manat ($985.2) Weekly average 1,664 manat ($978.8)

