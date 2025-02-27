Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for February 27

Economy Materials 27 February 2025 09:29 (UTC +04:00)
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has released the official exchange rates as of February 27, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the official exchange rate for the US dollar remains unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate for the euro decreased by 0.3 percent, standing at 1.7786 manat, while the exchange rate of 100 Russian rubles dropped by 0.6 percent, standing at 1.9580 manat.

Currencies

Exchange rate

1 US dollar

1.7

1 euro

1,7786

100 Russian rubles

1,9580

