Kazakhstan punctuates water security with novel desalination project in its Mangystau

Photo: KazMunayGas

While taking a gander at the Mangystau region, Askhat Khassenov, the big cheese at KazMunayGas, cast his eyes on the cutting-edge construction of the Kenderli seawater desalination plant. The backbone of the project - roads, pipelines, and buildings - has been wrapped up, with the finishing touches on main equipment installation and landscaping just around the corner.

