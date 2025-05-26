Azerbaijan recaps collection volume of local insurers in 4M2025

From January through April 2025, insurance premiums collected in Azerbaijan totaled 588.5 million manat ($346 million), up 8.4 percent from the same period last year. PASHA Life Insurance led the market with 281.9 million manat ($165.8 million) in premiums. PASHA Insurance and Qala Insurance ranked second and third, respectively.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register