Azerbaijan recaps collection volume of local insurers in 4M2025
From January through April 2025, insurance premiums collected in Azerbaijan totaled 588.5 million manat ($346 million), up 8.4 percent from the same period last year. PASHA Life Insurance led the market with 281.9 million manat ($165.8 million) in premiums. PASHA Insurance and Qala Insurance ranked second and third, respectively.
