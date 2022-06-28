Iran to hold exclusive exhibition in Kazakhstan

TEHRAN, Iran, June 28. Iran is to hold an exclusive exhibition in Kazakhstan to display the export capacities and develop trade, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The exhibition will be held at the Almaty International Exhibition (Atakent-Ekspo) on July 1-3. The event is organized in collaboration with the Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI).

The following exhibition will display various fields including petrochemical products, construction material, technical services, machinery, oil and gas industries, cosmetics, tourism, home appliances, furniture, carpet, food items, and auto and auto parts.

The exhibition is expected to boost trade between border provinces including Golestan Province and find new markets.