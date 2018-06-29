Azerbaijani oil prices down

29 June 2018 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $78.61 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on June 28, that is $0.34 less than on June 27, a source on Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend June 29.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $77.98 per barrel on June 28, or $0.34 less than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $74.67 barrel on June 28, or $0.29 less than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $75.74 on June 28 or $0.53 less than the previous price.

