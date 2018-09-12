OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output

12 September 2018 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
OPEC sees slower 2019 oil demand growth, warns on economy
Oil&Gas 15:26
Rosgeo JSC, SOCAR in talks over carrying out seismic survey
Oil&Gas 14:55
Azerbaijan main trade partner of Czech Republic in S.Caucasus - minister
Economy news 14:54
Trade facilitation center to open on Azerbaijan-Georgia border in autumn (PHOTO)
Economy news 14:52
Czech Republic interested in expanding bilateral ties with Azerbaijan
Business 14:43
Potato production in Azerbaijan exceeds country's needs twice - minister
Economy news 14:12
Latest
Private livestock complexes being built in north Turkmenistan
Economy news 15:51
Ilham Aliyev receives NATO PA president
Politics 15:46
Russia’s envoy urges OPCW to have its say to prevent provocation in Idlib
Russia 15:44
Turkey announces number of Chinese ships sailing through its waters
Economy news 15:43
Saudi Arabia targets $2 billion with new Islamic bonds
Arab World 15:27
OPEC sees slower 2019 oil demand growth, warns on economy
Oil&Gas 15:26
Kazakhstan's Kostanay Province leading in grain harvest
Economy news 15:25
Oil hovers near $80 a barrel as concern grows over global supply
Oil&Gas 15:22
South Korea - Iran’s top car supplier
Business 15:16