IGB names companies invited to second stage of tender for construction

7 April 2019 08:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The tender for selecting a contractor for design, procurement and construction (EPC) of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is close to the end, the ICGB, the project company, told Trend.

Reportedly, the estimated value of the tender is set as a total price of 145 million euros excluding VAT

"Over 10 Bulgarian and foreign companies and consortia expressed interest in the public procurement and submitted documents in the first phase of the procedure. The admitted candidates invited for phase two are as follows: DZZD "IGB-2018", Consortium MAX STREICHER - TERNA/ICGB, Consortium Spiecapag Trace IGB 2018, J&P - AVAX S.A and Joint Venture CPP-AKTOR," said the company.

As the ICGB said, two of the candidates invited for the second phase of the tender submitted offers within the deadline specified by the Contracting Entity - DZZD "IGB-2018" and J&P - AVAX S.A.

The next steps include review and evaluation of the technical proposals, technical assessment in accordance with the indicators of the methodology and opening of the price proposals, reads a message from the company.

ICGB said it plans to complete the selection process in May, securing the start of the construction works in June.

"The project company and its shareholders have mobilized all the resources to comply with the schedule for starting construction, relying on the high quality of the technical proposals of the participants and their professionalism", said the Executive Officers of the company Teodora Georgieva and Konstantinos Karayannakos.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

---

