Fuel spill accident takes place in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The spill of a diesel fuel on the territory of 20 square meters took place in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay city after the fuel tank got derailed, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

The reasons for the accident are being investigated by a transport control inspection department.

On July 2, 2019, the fuel tank got derailed on the railway deadlock of Ivolga-Holding JSC. The depressurization of the tank was followed by the spill of the carried fuel.

Currently, the rehabilitation work is finished, and the tank was towed away for the fuel pumping.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news