Fuel spill accident takes place in Kazakhstan

3 July 2019 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The spill of a diesel fuel on the territory of 20 square meters took place in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay city after the fuel tank got derailed, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

The reasons for the accident are being investigated by a transport control inspection department.

On July 2, 2019, the fuel tank got derailed on the railway deadlock of Ivolga-Holding JSC. The depressurization of the tank was followed by the spill of the carried fuel.

Currently, the rehabilitation work is finished, and the tank was towed away for the fuel pumping.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hydropower plant to be constructed in Kazakhstan
Economy 14:52
Cars manufacturing to be increased in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 13:17
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase equipment via tender
Tenders 12:38
Kazakh cars manufacturer talks electric cars (Exclusive)
Economy 12:35
Uzbek company to supply sweet cherry to China
Economy 12:02
Kazakh pipeline construction 50% done
Oil&Gas 10:49
Latest
Where to were products of Iran’s Golestan province exported?
Economy 15:13
German company may create transport, logistics center in Uzbekistan
Economy 15:06
National property issues discussed at UNESCO session in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 15:02
SOCAR expands gas stations network in Romania
Oil&Gas 14:57
Oil prices rise after U.S. crude stockpile drop
Other News 14:57
Hydropower plant to be constructed in Kazakhstan
Economy 14:52
Products of Iran’s Esfahan oil refinery to be put up for sale at IRENEX
Business 14:51
Indonesia asks China for special fund under Belt and Road: ministers
Other News 14:41
Iranian FM: 35% of Turkish-Iranian trade carried out in national currencies
Economy 14:41