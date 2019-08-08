Oil dives nearly 5% to seven-month low on surprise U.S. stock build, trade war

8 August 2019 01:21 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices tumbled more than 4.5% on Wednesday to a seven-month low, extending recent heavy losses following a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles and fears that demand will shrink due to Washington’s escalating trade war with Beijing, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 settled down $2.71, or 4.6%, at $56.23 a barrel, the lowest close since early January. Prices have lost 24.5% since their 2019 peak in April.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 finished $2.54, or 4.7%, lower at $51.09.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil sets new seven-month low on trade tensions
Other News 7 August 15:54
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 7 August 15:49
Oil prices could break out of mid-$60/b range
Oil&Gas 7 August 10:43
Azerbaijani oil prices keep decreasing
Oil&Gas 6 August 12:35
Azerbaijani oil prices for July 29-Aug. 2
Oil&Gas 5 August 12:01
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 5 August 12:01
Latest
2 killed, 10 injured in clashes near presidential palace in Yemen's Aden (UPDATED)
Arab World 00:42
79 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in China
China 7 August 23:49
Despite missile tests, Pompeo hopeful North Korea talks will resume in weeks
US 7 August 23:03
USA Today HQ in Virginia evacuated amid reports of shooter in the building
US 7 August 22:42
Eighteen migrants hurt trying to cross Bosnia-Croatia border: officials
World 7 August 21:20
Azerbaijan’s SME Development Agency supports entrepreneurs dealing with beekeeping (PHOTO)
Business 7 August 20:13
Journalists to be provided with free internet in Iran
ICT 7 August 19:48
Georgia to build plant for production of aluminum corks
Economy 7 August 19:39
Georgia signs Singapore Mediation Convention to settle trade disputes
Economy 7 August 19:33