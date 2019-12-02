TANAP - example of Azerbaijani, Turkish energy diplomacy’s success

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is an example of success of Azerbaijani and Turkish energy diplomacy, Erdem Eren, Turkish foreign policy expert and chief coordinator of the Beyaz Hareket political movement, told Trend Dec. 2.

While economic “battles” are taking place in the world to ensure Europe’s energy security, Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s joint activity is of great importance and once again confirms the peace initiative of these fraternal countries, the expert said.

“TANAP also strengthens Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s role in the Balkans, which are of particular interest to Ankara and Europe,” Erdem Eren added.

The expert also noted that the opening of TANAP is a significant event for Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, which is confirmed by the participation of the presidents of these countries at the opening ceremony.

“Thanks to TANAP, Turkey has turned into an energy hub for gas sales on three continents and Ankara especially values ​​this project, it has turned Turkey into one of the most powerful players in the energy market,” Erdem Eren said.

The opening ceremony of the Phase 1 of the TANAP was held on Nov. 30, 2019. The opening ceremony took place in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey. In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Phase 0 took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018 as of late October 2019. The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

---

