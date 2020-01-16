SOCAR Georgia Gas branch's service center attacked

16 January 2020 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

In Georgia's Kobuleti, an attack was made on the service center of the SOCAR Georgia Gas LLC, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan in Georgia, Head of SOCAR Energy Georgia Mahir Mammadov told Trend.

According to him, the offenders attacked a security officer at night and tied him up; then they attempted to break into a payment terminal, but could not get money from there.

“Everyone is alive with no injuries. Such minor attacks sometimes happen, and this is the third time. We are already installing cameras to avoid such cases,” Mammadov said.

As he noted, the attackers are wanted. The police works to identify the offenders.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Will Batumi and Poti ports satisfy Georgia's market demand in 2020?
Transport 11:18
Georgia postpones commissioning of gas storage
Construction 15 January 19:38
Georgia restores significant part of country's tea plantations
Business 15 January 19:23
Georgian State Agency of Oil and Gas announces tender for exploration of oil and gas reserves
Oil&Gas 15 January 19:12
National Bank of Georgia: Tourism revenues increase
Finance 15 January 19:08
Value of main products imported by Georgia from Iran disclosed
Business 15 January 18:46
Latest
Uzbekistan to implement investment plans under new program
Business 14:22
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrumentation Factory talks production of ball valves
Business 14:18
Global refining intake to rise on recovery in refined product demand
Oil&Gas 14:18
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan see increase in joint economic projects
Kazakhstan 14:16
Erdogan: TANAP turns Turkey into energy hub
Oil&Gas 14:15
Decision on future of Kazakh Bek Air company to be announced by end of January
Kazakhstan 14:07
New appointments made in SOCAR’s Azneft PU
Oil&Gas 14:00
166 victims of Ukraine plane crash in Iran identified
Iran 13:44
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to expand production line of sandwich panels
Business 13:36