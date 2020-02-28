Russia’s Transneft finishes paying damages to Kazakh companies for spoiled oil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Russia’s Transneft company has paid damages for spoiled oil to one more Kazakh oil company, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil JSC.

The payments were made within the framework of the agreements signed between Transneft PJSC and KazTransOil JSC, representing 38 Kazakhstan oil companies.

Thus, by making this payment, Transneft PJSC has officially finished paying damages to Kazakhstan for spoiled oil.

In April-May 2019, at emergency situation related to presence of high concentration's organochlorine compounds on transported oil in system of trunk oil pipelines, Transneft PJSC led the shipment substandard oil for Kazakh shippers to tankers in Ust-Luga port.

As a result, about 699,000 tons of oil of 38 Kazakh companies were contaminated.

KazTransOil and Transneft agreed on compensation of damage to Kazakh shippers regarding substandard oil shipment in port Ust-Luga, in June 2019.

