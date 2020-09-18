China’s Universal Energy sets up remote management to maintain its renewable projects in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

China’s Universal Energy company set up a remote management method to continue implementation of its renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan, Universal Energy company official told Trend.

The company said that through remote cooperation between the Chinese and Kazakhstan team, Kaskelen 50MWp PV Power Plant invested and built by Universal Energy has successfully connected into the grid on June 26, 2020.

"This project is a milestone achieved by UE during the epidemic period," the official said.

In the official’s words the construction of Kaskelen 50MWp photovoltaic (PV) Power Plant was launched in August 2019, however since the outbreak of COVID-19 this year, the flights have been cancelled, the project management team in China and suppliers were unable to get to the site to manage the equipment debugging, construction as well as material storage.

"Thus, the team set up a remote management method, which is to train the on-site worker through video conferences and written installation instructions to have them completed the electrical installation and accepted work from subcontractors while sending back videos for supervision. Putting much efforts on both remote guidance and anti-COVID-19 measures, the project team has eventually managed to put the plant in operation on time," the company said.

The official added that this is the third PV project UE completed in Kazakhstan, following the completion of Kapshagay 100MWp PV Power Plant and Zhangiz 30MWp PV Power Plant in 2019.

"It is also the first PV power project to be completed during the epidemic period. Now, Universal Energy has six new energy projects in Kazakhstan including three photovoltaic (PV) power projects in operation and three wind power plants which are under construction," the company said.

Universal Energy is a Shanghai-based international company focusing on the renewable energy industry and specializing in investing, constructing and operating wind power and solar power projects across the world.

