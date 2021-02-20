Uzbekneftegaz eyes reconstructing number of technological objects at Ustyurt gas production department
Latest
Uzbekneftegaz eyes reconstructing number of technological objects at Ustyurt gas production department
Ankara hosting meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation (PHOTO)
Effectiveness of Turkish weapons clearly demonstrated during Karabakh war - Ministry of National Defense
Turkish companies working on creation of infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Minister of Economy