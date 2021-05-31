Saudi Aramco announces liquidation of its subsidiary in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Saudi Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, has announced the liquidation of its subsidiary in Azerbaijan - Aramco Overseas Company Azerbaijan LLC, Trend reports citing the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the tax service, with regards to the liquidation, creditors can submit their claims within two months at the address: 8 Izmir street, Hyatt Tower business center, Yasamal district, Baku city, Azerbaijan.

Aramco Overseas Company Azerbaijan was established in 2018 with a registered capital of 10,000 euros.

The company operated in the field of oil and gas production, refining, and related services.

