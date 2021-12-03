Turkmenistan can supply natural gas to European market until 2050 - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Turkmenistan has the opportunity to supply natural gas to the European market until 2050, Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso said in an interview with the Turkmen ORIENT news agency, Trend reports on Dec. 3.

Diego Ruiz Alonso said that during this period, Europe, which focused on the "green economy", will still be forced to use traditional, hydrocarbon fuels.

“Today the EU has the new energy policy, which is aimed at reducing or completely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions till 2050,” the ambassador said. “This is a common goal. But we are currently passing to safe energy.”

Diego Ruiz Alonso also added that relying on new, renewable energy sources, namely, wind, solar, hydropower, etc., in the foreseeable future, the EU cannot abandon its traditional resources, namely, oil and gas.