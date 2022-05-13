Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.25 on May 12 compared to the previous price, settling at $113.98 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 12 amounted to $112.79 per barrel, up by $1.27 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $72.22 per barrel on May 12, rising by $1.03 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by $1.22 compared to the previous price and made up $108.7 per barrel.