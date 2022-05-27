Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.94 on May 26 compared to the previous price, settling at $125.75 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 26 amounted to $124.69 per barrel, up by $2.94 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $81.05 per barrel on May 26, rising by $2.9 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by $2.95 compared to the previous price and made up $118.69 per barrel.