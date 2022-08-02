Azerbaijani oil prices drop

BAKU, Azerbijan, August 2. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta on August 1 decreased by $6.81 compared to the previous price and amounted to $105.97 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $6.79 to $103.81 per barrel.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk decreased by $6.86 compared to the previous indicator, amounting to $65.78 per barrel.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $7.07 compared to the previous price and made up $107.07 per barrel.

Official currency rate for August 2 is 1.7 AZN/USD