Russian gas to be supplied by swap to Iran through Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. An agreement on the swap of Russian gas to Iran through Azerbaijan will be implemented in the near future, this was reflected in the information released by the Iranian Ministry of Oil on the purchase and exchange of Russian gas under an agreement signed between the National Oil Company of Iran and the Russian company Gazprom in the amount of $40 billion, Trend reports citing Farsnews agency.

According to the information, 15 million cubic meters of gas will be supplied daily through Azerbaijan to Iran.

It is reported that 6 million cubic meters of Russian LNG per day will be swapped to Iran and exported through southern Iran.

It is also said that swap deliveries of 9 million cubic meters of liquefied gas will be carried out daily to Iran.

According to the information, the construction of pipelines for the export of Iranian gas to Pakistan and Oman, the implementation of work within the framework of LNG projects in Iran are other provisions of the agreement signed between the National Oil Company of Iran and the Russian company Gazprom.