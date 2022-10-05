Europe launching world’s largest green hydrogen integrated project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Europe is launching the world’s largest green hydrogen integrated project, Trend reports.

The project will be implemented by Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and Tree Energy Solutions (TES) to help Europe mitigate its current energy and climate crisis and to bring green molecules to the continent.

At the first phase the companies will jointly develop and invest in the supply of 300,000 tons of green hydrogen with final locations being currently agreed.

First deliveries of green hydrogen into the TES terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany are expected to take place in 2026. The jointly developed green hydrogen projects will produce enough green renewable energy to supply 1.5 million households.

This initiative leverages FFI’s market-leading expertise in developing large-scale renewable energy production and TES’s pioneering business model which combines hydrogen with recycled CO2 to create an efficient, circular, closed net-zero, energy loop.

FFI joins a group of international partners that are strategic investors in TES, including E.ON, HSBC, UniCredit, and Zodiac Maritime.

The partnership will see the companies work collaboratively to address the significant dual challenges of energy security and energy transition. Together, FFI and TES will develop industrial scale green hydrogen production globally with an initial focus on Australia, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Further they will combine FFI’s market leading expertise in developing large scale renewable energy production, with TES’s unique sustainable business model and access to the European green hydrogen market.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn