Bulgarian energy ministry hosts discussions on opening SOCAR’s office

Oil&Gas Materials 6 October 2022 13:18 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Bulgaria’s energy minister Rosen Hristov met with representatives of Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Balkan lead by Murad Heydarov, Trend reports with reference to Bulgaria’s energy ministry.

They discussed cooperation opportunities, including issues of mutual interest in the sphere of natural gas and electricity. SOCAR’s representatives expressed interest in cooperation with Bulgarian on a wide range of spheres. The sides also discussed the opening of SOCAR’s office in Bulgaria.

The meeting was also attended by heads of BEH, NEK, ESO, Bulgargaz and Bulgartransgaz.

