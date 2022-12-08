Caspian Drilling Company completes towing of Dada Gorgud rig to drilling site in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.8. Caspian Drilling Company Ltd completed the towing of the semi-submersible drilling rig Dada Gorgud to the drilling site of the V-1 well of the Zhenis field, located in the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Kazakhstan at 23:00 on December 7, 2022, the company told Trend Dec.8.

The activities of the Dada Gorgud SSDR in Kazakhstan are carried out based on an agreement concluded between the Caspian Drilling Company and the subsoil user Zhenis Operating Company.

The founders of Zhenis Operating are on a parity basis Lukoil (50 percent) and National Company KazMunayGas (50 percent).

The start of the well drilling operations is scheduled for approximately December 15. The estimated duration for the V-1 well drilling is 110 days.

This is not the first international project for CDC, where the company adequately represented Azerbaijan and SOCAR. Caspian Drilling Company Ltd is the main contractor for the exploration and development of the Shah Deniz, Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Karabagh and Absheron oil and gas fields.

