Azerbaijani minister announces total volume of oil, gas exports for 11M2022

Oil&Gas Materials 15 December 2022 10:03 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan exported 24 million tons of oil, or 80 percent of the oil produced in the country from January through November 2022, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter on December 15, Trend reports.

According to the minister, gas exports increased by 19 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

"Besides, we exported 20.1 billion cubic meters of gas, or 47.3 percent of the total volume (42.5 billion cubic meters) of gas produced in the country," the minister added.

