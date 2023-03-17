Azerbaijan reveals its potential capacity for green energy production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The green energy production potential in Azerbaijan is about 200 GW, Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy Javid Abdullayev said during the seminar themed "Green Hydrogen - Path to Decarbonization", Trend reports.

Abdullayev noted that Azerbaijan intends to increase the share of renewable energy in electricity generation to 30 percent by 2030.

"The agreement signed last December between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania will allow supplying up to four gigawatts of green energy to Europe," he said.

Will be updated