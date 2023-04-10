SOCAR PETROLEUM commissions filling station in Azerbaijan's Barda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. SOCAR PETROLEUM CJSC commissioned a new modular filling station in Azerbaijan's Barda, Trend reports via the company.

According to the company, 4 fuel dispensers for RON-92 gasoline, RON-95 Premium gasoline, Diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas have been installed at the filling station. Additionally, POS terminals will be set up for non-cash sales.

The new filling stations also contribute to increasing the level of employment and improving the social welfare of the population in Azerbaijan, as 24 new jobs have been created at the newly commissioned station.

Currently, there are 47 SOCAR filling stations in the country (five of which are in the liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions) and 11 oil terminals. Filling stations operating under the SOCAR brand have a number of advantages for customers, such as the ability to check the accuracy of fuel volumes. Considering the company's strategic development plan, it is expected that the number of filling stations will increase in the future.