Creation of Caspian-Europe green energy corridor discussed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. A matter of creation of the Caspian-Europe green energy corridor has been discussed, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov tweeted, Trend reports.

Shahbazov met with Head of the Directorate General for Energy of the European Union Cristina Lobillo Borrero. The discussion took place during the talks.

"We discussed the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, the creation of the Caspian-Europe green energy corridor and cooperation within the framework of the energy dialogue, determined the next steps," Shahbazov said.

Meanwhile, Baku Energy Week has opened on May 31 in Azerbaijan's capital. The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) will be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

A total of 326 companies from 37 countries of the world have confirmed their participation in the events to be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.