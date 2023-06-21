SOCAR's main goal - to ensure energy security in Azerbaijan, region, company president says (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The main goal within the strategy of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is to ensure energy security in Azerbaijan and in the region as a whole, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said during the panel discussion themed "Human resource management in public and private enterprises" as part of the Human Resources Summit 2023, Trend reports.

According to him, we are talking about the use of sustainable and progressive technologies while ensuring energy security.

"Human resources are the most important and most important of all in achieving the set goals and moving forward confidently. Currently, the most contested resource is human resources. Their development, as well as the development of human capital, is an ongoing process," he noted.

"All people, regardless of where they receive education, in the epoch of dynamic development, constantly need even more training, joining it through constant self-improvement," Najaf added.

The "Human Resources Summit 2023" forum has started its work in Baku today.

The event is attended by heads of a number of government agencies, representatives of international organizations in Azerbaijan, foreign experts, specialists in the field of human resources, MPs, and representatives of the media.